The University of Arizona will hold virtual safety briefing Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Friday morning University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and 17th U.S. Surgeon General and Laureate Professor of Public Health Dr. Richard Carmona will have a digital safety briefing.
They will provide an update on campus safety and the university's progress as it works to implement the recommendations of the campus safety and security report prepared by the independent PAX Group.
The group will also answer questions that have been submitted following the release of the PAX Group Report.
