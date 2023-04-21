The University of Arizona will celebrate its Astronomy accomplishments

TUCSON, Ariz. – Saturday the University of Arizona will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the first astronomical telescope on the University campus.
The university will celebrate a century of discovery with the 36-inch reflecting telescope and the iconic Steward Observatory dome, both of which are still in use today.
Open house attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the diverse astronomy and astrophysics research being done by UArizona students, faculty and staff.
At the event updates will be provided on the James Webb Space Telescope and the Giant Magellan Telescope, a telescope with a 25-meter primary mirror with seven mirror segments manufactured by Steward Observatory's Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab.
The afternoon will include a Steward Observatory rededication ceremony at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., there will be a series of brief talks sharing the research taking place today and what discoveries are expected in the next 100 years.
Speakers will include:
- Robert C. Robbins, President of the University of Arizona
- Buell T. Jannuzi, Director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy
- JP Roczniak, President of the University of Arizona Foundation
- Carmala Garzione, Dean of the College of Science
"For more than a century, the students, staff and faculty of Steward Observatory and the Department of Astronomy have explored the universe together and shared what we learned with the world, and we are excited to continue our efforts into our second century," Jannuzi said.
