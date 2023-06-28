The University of Arizona ranks as one of the best in America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Money and Quacquarelli Symonds have named the University of Arizona one of the best colleges in America.
Money awarded UArizona a four-star rating and placed UArizona on their list of The Best Colleges in America 2023.
According to QS, UArizona is ranked 54 in the United States and No. 65 in North America in their 2024 world rankings.
"The University of Arizona is a global powerhouse of academic research that delivers a tremendous return on investment, and it is rewarding to see our university recognized by Money and QS," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.
Since 1990, Money has ranked colleges and universities by quality of education, affordability of education, and post-graduation outcomes.
QS analyzes nearly 2,500 colleges and universities worldwide and awards a ranking to the top 1,500 institutions.
This is the second consecutive year UArizona was placed in the top 20% since QS began its ranking in 2004.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE