The University of Arizona aims to make campus as safe as possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona President Robbins and the chief safety officer held a press conference Friday about the changes on campus to help keep students and staff safe.
Awareness, education, and communication. Those are the three key terms the university says are crucial in making campus as safe as possible.
"My number one priority as president of the university, I've got many things to do, but my number one priority is safety on campus," said President Robbins.
Big changes this year at UArizona to help with campus safety. Locks on classroom doors, emergency information placed throughout campus, and a more visible police presence, but UAPD says their main goal this year is making sure the community is educated and informed.
The wildcat safety guide is a new feature that the community can use to find necessary resources.
"This wildcat safety guide that we just completed weeks ago, is now within the website, really highlights a lot of the information that's there, resources that's available to the campus community," said UArizona chief safety officer, Steve Patterson.
The university is encouraging students, staff, and anyone in the community to use these resources and report anything that concerns them.
"Our job is to make sure this campus is safe for everyone that steps foot on our campus and we can't do that with just the resources we have in these jobs, we have to activate and have a force multiplier with everyone," said President Robbins.
