...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 114 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

The University of Arizona aims to make campus as safe as possible

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona President Robbins and the chief safety officer held a press conference Friday about the changes on campus to help keep students and staff safe.

Awareness, education, and communication. Those are the three key terms the university says are crucial in making campus as safe as possible.

"My number one priority as president of the university, I've got many things to do, but my number one priority is safety on campus," said President Robbins.

Big changes this year at UArizona to help with campus safety. Locks on classroom doors, emergency information placed throughout campus, and a more visible police presence, but UAPD says their main goal this year is making sure the community is educated and informed.

The wildcat safety guide is a new feature that the community can use to find necessary resources.

"This wildcat safety guide that we just completed weeks ago, is now within the website, really highlights a lot of the information that's there, resources that's available to the campus community," said UArizona chief safety officer, Steve Patterson.

The university is encouraging students, staff, and anyone in the community to use these resources and report anything that concerns them.

"Our job is to make sure this campus is safe for everyone that steps foot on our campus and we can't do that with just the resources we have in these jobs, we have to activate and have a force multiplier with everyone," said President Robbins.

For more about these resources, you can click here.