The TUSD shares extent of damage done by January cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District has learned how much damage may have been done after a cyber attack in January.
According to TUSD almost 29,000 may have had their personal information compromised, a majority of these were TUSD employees and their dependents.
TUSD performed a one-by-one data review of over 1 million files.
“The number of people potentially impacted is difficult news to share, but we remain committed to transparency,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent. “Obviously, our primary focus now is to ensure that everyone who could be impacted by this incident is supported as much as possible through resources and information contained in the notices being mailed to them.”
With the help of cybersecurity investigators, TUSD has spent the last several months improving its network from future attacks.
“The effectiveness of TUSD’s improved network security has been confirmed by our third-party cybersecurity experts,” said Rabih Hamadeh, executive director of TUSD’s technology services department. The district will regularly monitor and update its policies and procedures to help prevent future cybersecurity issues.
TUSD has set up a call center to help answer any questions from those who are impacted and have more questions. You can contact them toll-free at (888) 898-1444.
