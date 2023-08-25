 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 115 are expected. The hottest day will be
Monday.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The TUSD shares extent of damage done by January cyberattack

  • Updated
  • 0
Cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District has learned how much damage may have been done after a cyber attack in January.

According to TUSD almost 29,000 may have had their personal information compromised, a majority of these were TUSD employees and their dependents.

TUSD performed a one-by-one data review of over 1 million files.

“The number of people potentially impacted is difficult news to share, but we remain committed to transparency,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent. “Obviously, our primary focus now is to ensure that everyone who could be impacted by this incident is supported as much as possible through resources and information contained in the notices being mailed to them.”

With the help of cybersecurity investigators, TUSD has spent the last several months improving its network from future attacks.

“The effectiveness of TUSD’s improved network security has been confirmed by our third-party cybersecurity experts,” said Rabih Hamadeh, executive director of TUSD’s technology services department. The district will regularly monitor and update its policies and procedures to help prevent future cybersecurity issues.

TUSD has set up a call center to help answer any questions from those who are impacted and have more questions. You can contact them toll-free at (888) 898-1444.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE