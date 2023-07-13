 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Tucson Unified School District helping kids get ready for school year

school bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The largest school district in Southern Arizona starts in just a few weeks!

Tucson Unified School District is doing its part to help its students get ready for the start of the school year.

On Saturday, July 15th they are holding their "Stuff the Bus" event. They need your help to ensure all of their students have the necessary materials for success.

They are asking for donations of mechanical pencils, computer tablets, durable backpacks, bikes and helmets, socks and undergarments, shoes, toiletries, hygiene products, art supplies, board games, water bottles, sports balls, and gift cards.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located on Speedway and Kolb at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard.

