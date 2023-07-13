The Tucson Unified School District helping kids get ready for school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The largest school district in Southern Arizona starts in just a few weeks!
Tucson Unified School District is doing its part to help its students get ready for the start of the school year.
On Saturday, July 15th they are holding their "Stuff the Bus" event. They need your help to ensure all of their students have the necessary materials for success.
They are asking for donations of mechanical pencils, computer tablets, durable backpacks, bikes and helmets, socks and undergarments, shoes, toiletries, hygiene products, art supplies, board games, water bottles, sports balls, and gift cards.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located on Speedway and Kolb at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard.