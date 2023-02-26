The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus visited the Rillito Racetrack Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The world-famous Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performed western favorites at Rillito Racetrack on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, as part of Western Heritage weekend.
The chorus performed between the first and second races of the day.
The chorus is in its 84th season and represents the west around the world with its mix of traditional boy choir repertoire, and its well-known western songs, ballads, and trick rodeo roping.
