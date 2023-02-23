The town of Marana celebrates some of its distinguished residents.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Every year, the Town of Marana awards distinguished residents and businesses for their service to the community.
This year, recipients will receive their awards at the 2023 Annual State of the Town Luncheon on April 6. Submissions close on February 28.
These awards include Marana Branding Irons as well as Youth Legacy Awards.
Marana Branding Irons are awarded to those who have made a "mark" on the community.
Two Branding Irons will be awarded:
- One in the Individual category (includes an individual resident or non-resident who works in Marana).
- One in the Organization category (includes civic groups, non-profits, and private businesses)
The Marana Town Council created the Youth Legacy Award in order to acknowledge youth in the community who make Marana a better place for everyone. Recipients of this award benefit others in the community through acts supporting:
- Heart: promoting a healthy and supportive environment for youth;
- Body: Fulfilling essential needs such as food, shelter, and safety; or
- Mind: Creating educational opportunities enriching young minds.
The Youth Legacy Award will be awarded at the State of the Town luncheon.
The person submitting the nomination cannot nominate himself/herself. Past award recipients are not eligible. The submissions may be awarded in memoriam.