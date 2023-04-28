The TCC hosts Intermountain Centers 50th Anniversary Gala Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Intermountain Centers celebrates 50 years of community, compassion and commitment Friday evening.
Intermountain will celebrate their anniversary with a gala being held at the Tucson Community Center. The gala will include cocktails and a silent auction, dinner, and dancing with the Lucky Devils Band.
The center has served the Arizona community by providing a wide range of primary health and behavioral services to facilitate self-sufficiency for individuals.
This includes integrated healthcare services, special education services, mental health services, substance use treatment and housing services for all age ranges.
Intermountain Centers has 29 inpatient and outpatient clinics, semi-independent transitional housing, supportive housing, and more than 200 foster homes in 19 counties.
Intermountain strives to be a model for health and human service organizations.
