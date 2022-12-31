The Taco Bell New Year’s Eve downtown bowl is underway

Tucson (KVOA) - In Downtown Tucson people are bringing in the new year, enjoying live entertainment and food.
Hundreds of people are gathering to watch a giant taco drop at midnight.
Sandra Gallardo Valencia came to Tucson to celebrate her birthday. She said “My family and I are from Phoenix, so we are here to celebrate my birthday and to see the taco drop. We are excited for that and just to hang out together”.
There are many festivities taking place such as live music, silent disco and there is a variety of food trucks and restaurants to eat at.
Entertainment Director of Hotel Congress David Slutz said “Were excited this is our first big one back. So, we have been putting in a lot of effort over the past few months to make sure we do it just right. We are at the heart of the big Arizona bowl event too which is really cool, so we have a nest egg of parties, all around us”.
If you plan on driving through Downtown that is going to be difficult. Many streets are blocked off, so you can also expect traffic trying to leave.