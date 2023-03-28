The TAA hires a new Vice President and CFO

The Tucson Airport Authority announces Kim Allison as their new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As Vice President, Allison will join the TAA’s Executive Team in leading the oversight and administration of Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield.

In her role as CFO, Allison will oversee the Finance Department, including grant programs, regulatory compliance, accounting functions, and financial planning and analysis for the TAA.

Prior to joining the TAA, she was the CFO for Gulfport Biloxi International Airport.

Allison, a Certified Public Accountant, served as President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPAs.

Allison earned her degree in accounting at the University of Southern Mississippi, and she continues to serve on the Advisory Board of the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Accountancy.