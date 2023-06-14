The "Stupid Motorist Law" is back in play in Arizona this Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - In an effort to prevent dangerous situations and allocate the financial burden of emergency responses, Arizona has implemented the controversial "Stupid Motorist Law."
Officially known as Arizona Revised Statute 28-910, the law holds drivers accountable for expenses incurred during emergency rescue operations in flood-prone areas.
According to the law's provisions, any motorist who drives their vehicle on a public street or highway that is temporarily submerged due to rising water levels, groundwater, or flooding, and is barricaded as a result, will be held liable for the costs associated with their rescue.
This includes expenses for removing the stranded driver, any passengers, and the inoperable vehicle from the affected roadway.
In addition, drivers who are convicted of violating section 28-693 by intentionally driving their vehicle into a flooded area may also be held responsible for the expenses incurred during their rescue operation.
The expenses arising from these emergency responses are considered a debt owed by the liable individual, which may be collected by public agencies, for-profit entities, or not-for-profit entities involved in the rescue operation.
However, the maximum liability for an individual in a single incident is capped at $2,000. It's important to note that this liability is in addition to any other legal repercussions that may be imposed on the driver.
Insurance policies may also exclude coverage for a person's liability under this law, further emphasizing the responsibility placed on motorists to exercise caution and avoid potentially hazardous situations.
To clarify the terms used in the statute, "expenses of an emergency response" refer to the reasonable costs directly incurred by public agencies, for-profit entities, or not-for-profit entities involved in rescue efforts.
These costs encompass various services such as police, firefighting, rescue operations, and emergency medical assistance, including the salaries of personnel responding to the incident.
However, charges imposed by regulated ambulance services are not included in these reasonable costs.
The "Stupid Motorist Law" aims to discourage reckless behavior during flood events and shift the financial burden of emergency responses away from taxpayers and public agencies.
By holding drivers accountable for their choices, Arizona's lawmakers hope to promote responsible decision-making and prevent unnecessary risks in flood-prone areas.
As the monsoon approaches in Arizona, it is crucial for drivers to familiarize themselves with this law and exercise utmost caution when encountering flooded areas.
Remember, safety should always be the top priority on the road, especially during hazardous weather conditions.
All information gathered from https://www.phoenix.gov/fire/safety-information/onthemove/motorist
