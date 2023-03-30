TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is asking for your help.
They're a non-profit with the goal of ensuring no one has to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.
They're trying to raise enough money to create a spay and neuter mobile unit to help smaller communities in Southern Arizona.
SAAFB has helped over 7,000 Tucson families be able to continue to feed their animals. The goal with the mobile clinic would be to reach even more communities and reservations in need.
Until that goal becomes a reality, they are continuing to collect and distribute free pet food to low income, unemployed, elderly and otherwise disadvantaged residents of Southern Arizona.
They say by providing pet food to those in need, they hope to offer an alternative to surrendering or abandoning your pet, but they need your help. They're asking for dry cat and kitten food along with wet dog food to help keep their mission alive.
Right now, they're asking for monetary donations to help get their mobile unit on the road.
