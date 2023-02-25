The Sonoran Institute hosts the Santa Cruz River Cleanup

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Saturday the Sonoran Institute hosted the Santa Cruz River Cleanup & Fundraiser.
The institute says its goal was to remove 2000 pounds of trash in 2 hours.
The cleanup ran from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2301 Forbes Blvd.
The Sonoran Institute’s mission is to connect people and communities with the natural resources that nourish and sustain them.
If you weren't able to make the cleanup, you can still donate here.
