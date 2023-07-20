The Sierra Vista Police Department promotes new Deputy Chief

SIERRA VISTA. Ariz. (KVOA) - Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Lawrence Boutte has been promoted to Deputy Chief.
The promotion is effective as of Monday.
Boutte has been with the SVPD for 25 years, serving as a commander, and an instructor as he rose through the ranks.
“Deputy Chief Boutte has consistently excelled in his career as a coach and a mentor to others. I’m very fortunate to have him take on the role of Deputy Chief,” SVPD Police Chief Chris Hiser says. “He will be instrumental at coaching and mentoring all our newly promoted supervisors in the department. Without a doubt I know he will succeed in this new role.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve this outstanding department in a new capacity and I look forward to supporting Chief Hiser and the great leaders we have moving up the ranks,” Boutte says.