Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Sierra Vista Police Department promotes new Deputy Chief

  • Updated
  • 0
Lawrence Boutte

Courtesy: Sierra Vista Police Department

 By Zachary Jackson

SIERRA VISTA. Ariz. (KVOA) - Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Lawrence Boutte has been promoted to Deputy Chief.

The promotion is effective as of Monday.

Boutte has been with the SVPD for 25 years, serving as a commander, and an instructor as he rose through the ranks.

“Deputy Chief Boutte has consistently excelled in his career as a coach and a mentor to others. I’m very fortunate to have him take on the role of Deputy Chief,” SVPD Police Chief Chris Hiser says. “He will be instrumental at coaching and mentoring all our newly promoted supervisors in the department. Without a doubt I know he will succeed in this new role.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve this outstanding department in a new capacity and I look forward to supporting Chief Hiser and the great leaders we have moving up the ranks,” Boutte says.

