The Pro-Ams lead into the Cologuard Classic this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2023 Cologuard Classic kicks off the week of events with the Pro-Am Wednesday morning.

News 4 Tucson spoke with the executive director of the Cologuard Classic who was able to explain what the Pro-Am event has in store.

“You get about 4 amateur players, and they partner with one of our professional players and they get to play 18 holes. We host them, we have a pairings draw party that they can interact with a lot of the players,” said Geoffrey Hill.

Wednesday is the first day out of two for the Pro-Am, leading up to Friday when the tournament begins. The tournament is open to fans from Friday through Sunday.

They are expecting around 415 players and a total of 40,000 people over the tournament weekend.

It's an event-packed few days with two big goals in mind: supporting Tucson youth sports and, of course, raising money and awareness for colon cancer.

“Our title sponsor, Cologuard by Exact Sciences brings in about 200 past survivors to the event,” said Hill. “And they're out here just word of mouth, spreading their word and their story and hoping to influence some of the other folks to go get screened and catch it early. That's one of our number one goals out here at the event.”

News 4 Tucson will be out on the course through the weekend, so make sure to stay with us.