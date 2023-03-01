 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 ft and 4000 ft
elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

The Pro-Ams lead into the Cologuard Classic this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Golf

The streaming service announced on Wednesday it will be teaming up with the PGA Tour and golf's major championships to release an "immersive documentary series."

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2023 Cologuard Classic kicks off the week of events with the Pro-Am Wednesday morning.

News 4 Tucson spoke with the executive director of the Cologuard Classic who was able to explain what the Pro-Am event has in store.

“You get about 4 amateur players, and they partner with one of our professional players and they get to play 18 holes. We host them, we have a pairings draw party that they can interact with a lot of the players,” said Geoffrey Hill.

Wednesday is the first day out of two for the Pro-Am, leading up to Friday when the tournament begins. The tournament is open to fans from Friday through Sunday.

They are expecting around 415 players and a total of 40,000 people over the tournament weekend.

It's an event-packed few days with two big goals in mind: supporting Tucson youth sports and, of course, raising money and awareness for colon cancer.

“Our title sponsor, Cologuard by Exact Sciences brings in about 200 past survivors to the event,” said Hill. “And they're out here just word of mouth, spreading their word and their story and hoping to influence some of the other folks to go get screened and catch it early. That's one of our number one goals out here at the event.”

News 4 Tucson will be out on the course through the weekend, so make sure to stay with us.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you