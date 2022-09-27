The Pima Health Department will offer free COVID-19 antigen testing

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd., starting Wednesday, Sept. 28.
This rapid antigen testing, with results within about 15 minutes, will be available at the following times on the second floor of Abrams:
- Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon
The Arizona Department of Health Services maintains a list of COVID-19 testing locations in Pima County.
Pima County also offers free at-home test kits at many locations, including 12 branches of the Pima County Public Library. They are:
- Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.
- Frank De La Cruz-El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Rd. #12
- Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
- Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Dr.
- Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
- Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
- Richard Elías-Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd.
- Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave.
- Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave.
- Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.
- Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
- Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr.
You can find the library sites and other test kit distribution events at www.pima.gov/covid19testing.
Additionally, the Health Department’s three clinics have free at-home test kits available. They are:
- Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court
- North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.
- East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
The clinics are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although they are closed each weekday from noon to 1 p.m.