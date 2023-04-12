 Skip to main content
The nation celebrates hardworking dispatchers across the country

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - There is a group of unsung heroes behind the scenes that play a huge role in making sure your emergency is taken care of in a timely manner.

“When people call 911, they often think about police or fire coming to respond. But the first people they connect with, the first people they contact are going to be the dispatchers,” said James Allerton, an officer with the Tucson Airport Authority Police Department.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, a week dedicated to recognizing the work of 911 dispatchers across the country.

However, the calls aren't always for our city's streets. The manager of the communications center at the Tucson International Airport explained the airport is like a city within a city. They have their own fire department, police department, operations department - and it's all controlled in one room.

That room is the Airport Communications Center, also known as the dispatch center.

They have hundreds of cameras set up throughout the airport from the parking lot to security, to terminals, to the runway - all to make sure it's a safe place for travelers and employees.

There are over 80 911 call centers in Arizona and the Tucson Airport dispatch center is one working hard to keep anyone coming in and out of Tucson safe.

“We are a little different than a traditional dispatch center, we have cameras all over that help us see what's going on. When officers respond to emergencies,” said the manager of the Communications Center, Jayne Donahue.

“We all travel through this airport, and we want to know that when we travel through that we're safe and what we do here is help keep people safe,” said Allerton.

