The most popular video games in Arizona, according to new research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Experts at Play Minesweeper have analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different video games.
The search volume for each term combined with the video game was added together to discover the total average monthly searches in each state.
The number 1 ranked game in the state of Arizona is Minecraft with 44,558 monthly searches.
This game first came out in 2011 and remains popular over a decade later, allowing players to build castles and cities, create custom weapons, and adventure with other players.
Minecraft can be played on consoles including Xbox Series, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
God of War comes in number two with a total of 26,615 monthly searches. This game was released in 2005 and has continued into a franchise of games.
The third most popular video game in Arizona is Elden Ring with a total search volume of 21,717. Eldan Ring is a game about war, rebellion, and conquest in a role-playing adventure where the player faces challenges against dungeons, monsters, and enemies.
The fourth most popular game in Arizona is Resident Evil 4 with 17,892 searches. This game was released in 2005 and was remade and released in March of this year with improved gameplay.
