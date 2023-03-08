The LRTP virtual meeting will be held Thursday evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, March 9 to provide information and seek the public's feedback on transportation priorities for the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

The LRTP provides a blueprint and vision for the state’s future transportation system over the next 25 years.

The public’s input will be used to develop the LRTP recommendations.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Mar. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Register to join the virtual meeting by following this link.

Learn more about the plan here.