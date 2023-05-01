The Lifesaver Coloring Contest is now open

 Skip to main content
Lifesaver 2023
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson's annual Lifesaver event continues this year and the coloring contest is here for the ride.

The Lifesaver Coloring Contest begins Monday and four winners will be randomly selected on July 3rd.

Each winner will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.

You can follow the link here to find all you need to know for the contest.

This year, be a News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, and help us eliminate childhood drownings.

