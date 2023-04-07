The Law Enforcement Torch Run will impact traffic in Oro Valley this morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics Arizona athletes begins this morning at 8:45 and Oro Valley Police say it will impact traffic.

The route starts at La Canada from Oro Valley Police Department to Tangerine, and West on Tangerine to the Sky Park.

Find an alternate route if you plan to head that way.

The LETR is the largest fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.

In Arizona, law enforcement around the state raises over one million dollars per year that goes directly back to creating increased opportunities for Special Olympics Arizona athletes.