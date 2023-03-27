 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The latest information on fatal crash in midtown Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A bicyclist passed away Sunday after being hit by a car.

Officers and Tucson Fire Department responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday. TFD took the bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say he passed away Sunday.

The bicyclist, the 65-year-old Michael David Cooper, was riding eastbound on Grant Road in the bike lane. He was struck when he suddenly turned left into the vehicle lanes. He was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say the driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE