The latest information on a fatal crash in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A bicyclist passed away Sunday after being hit by a car.

Officers and Tucson Fire Department responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday. TFD took the bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say he passed away Sunday.

The bicyclist, the 65-year-old Michael David Cooper, was riding eastbound on Grant Road in the bike lane. He was struck when he suddenly turned left into the vehicle lanes. He was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say the driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.