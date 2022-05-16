The Lancer-Dorado diamond double ends in a split

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro each went home with a gold glove on Monday night in Tucson.
In championship meetings between the two schools in both Conference 4A softball and baseball, the Lancer ladies beat CDO while the Dorados boys came from behind to knock off Salpointe Catholic.
SOFTBALL
Salpointe Catholic jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead on Canyon del Oro and held off the pesky Dorados for a 10-7 win on Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Stadium.
It's the fourth consecutive softball title for the Lancers (32-2) but first under new head coach Trisha Sztan.
Salpointe Catholic won all three meetings this season with their 4A rivals and have beaten CDO now nine of the last ten times the two programs have played.
Pitcher Gianna Mares homered and got the win in the circle for the Lancers. Mares drove in a pair of runs as did Gianna Payne and Krista Martinez. Jaelyn Castillo went 4-for-4 at the plate and Yannixa Acuna had three hits.
Lauren Newlin had four RBI for CDO (33-4). The Dorados were denied a tenth state championship. It's the Lancers six title overall.
BASEBALL
Over at Hi Corbett Field, the 4th seed Dorados rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the 3rd seed Lancers 7-6.
Canyon del Oro (24-7) scored five runs in the 6th to take the lead but almost gave it back as Salpointe scored three times in the 7th and got the tying run to second base.
Austin Madsen's homer to tie the game in the 6th sparked the five-run explosion for Canyon del Oro. Madsen and Michael Jones each had a pair of hits for the Dorados. Jacob Charlson drove in two.
Omar Monreal had two RBI for the Lancers.
It's the Dorados 9th state championship in baseball and first since 2015.
