The identities of 4 car crash victims on I-10 and Benson have been revealed

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple people died Mar. 10th during a crash on I-10 near Benson.

The at-fault driver of a semi crossed the highway and crashed into another commercial vehicle and a pickup truck. The semi-driver remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The victims in the pickup were 30-year-old Adolfo Valdez and 50-year-old Claudia Espinoza. Both were killed on impact.

The driver of the commercial vehicle hit by the semi was 36-year-old Lamar Bryant and his passenger was 47-year-old Desi Draughn. Both died as a result of the impact and resulting fire.