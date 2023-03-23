The fourth AZ Pioneer Pitch deadline is here on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The AZ Pioneer Pitch Competition Tour deadline is on Friday. The competition is an entrepreneurship contest similar to ABC’s Shark Tank.

Entrepreneurs of all sorts compete to pitch their business idea to a panel of judges.

It is hosted by The City of Tucson, Pima Community College, and other local partners.

This is the fourth annual statewide Pioneer Pitch is produced by Moonshot and supported by communities across Arizona.

Register for free by Friday in advance of the competition on April 15.

This is a free event for competitors, but space is limited. Competitors could win over $2,000 in cash, prizes, and scholarships. You'll get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for your business or product. Entrants will also receive startup and pitch education.

The competition winner will go on to compete in the statewide competition for a $10,000 cash prize. The grand finale will be held in Flagstaff on Friday, July 28.

You can find the application here.