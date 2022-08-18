 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

The Foothills and Sabino Canyon areas are prepping for weekend flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - Areas like Sabino Canyon and the Foothills have already had a ton of rain this monsoon and even more is expected for this weekend.

Another thing to know about this area is that water runs off the mountains into this community making flash flooding that much worse. 

Many homes around the Sabino Canyon and Foothills area deal with flooding, and after the last couple weeks, the ground is already saturated. Even with these hurdles, Pima County Flood Control is ready.

The finger rock wash has been an area of concern this monsoon especially since the flooding that took place there in late July.

"The finger rock wash was built back in the 1960s before any flood requirement," said Joe Cuffari with Pima County Flood Control. "They had very minor restrictions back then. A lot of homes around the wash did experience flooding."

Rain chances will stay steady through Sunday after that we will return to normal, but that same flash flood threat could still be there.

