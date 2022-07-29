 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours
before gradually tapering off overnight.  Due to high levels
of moisture in the atmosphere there remains an elevated
threat of any strong or slower moving storm producing flood
producing rains.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The flood risk is high in road dips in Tucson this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
rain / flash flooding

TUCSON (KVOA) — Plenty of washes and roads have flooded over the last week because of all the rain and even more rain is on the way. That means if you see heavy rain in your area, flash flooding will be more likely.

There are over 150 dips across the City of Tucson where the signs are set up and there are people from the Tucson department of transportation on call to shut down the roads if needed which has happened quite a few times over the last week.

It will likely happen again for this weekend even if we don't necessarily see severe weather because of all the rain we've had recently these roads can flood very quickly.

Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said, "Our streets maintenance crews deliver about 500 barricades to 150 dips around Tucson and they stationed them along the roadway. That way when major storms come in they don't have to go to a location and pick them up they're already there at the dip crossing."

There are still rain chances every day for the next week but especially for this weekend.

