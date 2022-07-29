The flood risk is high in road dips in Tucson this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Plenty of washes and roads have flooded over the last week because of all the rain and even more rain is on the way. That means if you see heavy rain in your area, flash flooding will be more likely.
There are over 150 dips across the City of Tucson where the signs are set up and there are people from the Tucson department of transportation on call to shut down the roads if needed which has happened quite a few times over the last week.
It will likely happen again for this weekend even if we don't necessarily see severe weather because of all the rain we've had recently these roads can flood very quickly.
Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said, "Our streets maintenance crews deliver about 500 barricades to 150 dips around Tucson and they stationed them along the roadway. That way when major storms come in they don't have to go to a location and pick them up they're already there at the dip crossing."
There are still rain chances every day for the next week but especially for this weekend.
