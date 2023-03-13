The first annual Public Safety Day will be held at the Tucson Mall in April

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department Life Safety Team is hosting the first annual Public Safety Day at the Tucson Mall on Saturday, April 8th.

The event will be held in the west parking lots of the old Sears building from 10:00 AM to 2:00 p.m. This event will include over 18 public safety agencies that work to ensure the safety of the greater Tucson area.

Public Safety Day is a family-friendly event where community members will be able to learn, discover, and engage with their local agencies.

There will be fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances, police vehicles, SWAT, K-9s, drones, and helicopters on hand, as well as educational presentations and various demonstrations.

This event will also include inter-agency competitions like a basketball shot challenge, timed turnout contests, and vehicle extractions.