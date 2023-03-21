The federal government makes headway on a 43 year old deal with the San Carlos Apache Tribe

SAN CARLOS APACHE RESERVATION, Ariz. (KVOA) - The San Carlos Apache Tribe announced today the signing of a $1.5 million contract between the Tribe and the U.S. Secretary of Interior that initiates studies to deliver Central Arizona Project water to the Reservation.

“This is a truly historic day, we have waited 43 years for the federal government to make good on its promise to deliver Central Arizona Project water to our Reservation.” Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler said.

The Secretary of Interior originally promised to deliver water to the Tribe necessary for agriculture and drinking water in 1980. The signing of the contract will begin the studies necessary to turn the Tribe’s CAP paper water rights into wet water that can be used by the Tribe.

The federal government allocated 64,145-acre-feet of water annually to the Tribe pursuant to the Tribe’s 1980 CAP Contract and the San Carlos Apache Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 1992. (An acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons.)

Building the project will create about 400 construction jobs.

Once completed, the water system will create 200 jobs to operate and maintain the water delivery and distribution system, and the expanded farming and cattle operations that will use the water.

Rambler says the water will be used to replenish aquifers, revitalize their cattle industry and substantially increase their agriculture development.

“Our leadership will work with our college to develop curriculums to teach our children about our water rights history, the cattle industry, agriculture, and the construction and maintenance jobs that will become available for the eventual construction of our CAP water delivery system,” Chairman Rambler said.