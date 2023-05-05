The FDA recalls thousands of COVID tests due to contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns consumers and health care providers to stop using and throw out certain lots of recalled COVID tests.
The FDA says to throw out SD Biosensor, Inc. Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests, distributed by Roche Diagnostics.
The FDA has significant concerns of bacterial contamination in the solution provided in the test kit.
According to the FDA, direct contact with the solution may cause safety concerns and the contamination could impact the performance of the test.
SD Biosensor, Inc. has initiated a recall for all impacted SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests that were distributed by Roche Diagnostics to certain retailers in the United States.
The FDA says approximately 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS, and 16,000 to Amazon.
The FDA is working with Roche Diagnostics to understand how many of those tests were sold to consumers. They also say none of the impacted tests were sent out through COVID.gov/tests - Free at-home COVID-19 tests or as part of other federal testing programs.
If you received your tests through the COVID.gov/tests distribution or as part of other federal testing programs, they are not subject to this safety communication or product recall.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE