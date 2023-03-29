The FDA approves a potential lifesaving drug for OTC sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Narcan 4mg nasal spray has been approved for over-the-counter sale by The Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA approval will allow for the medication to be sold in many different retail locations without a prescription.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, a rescue medicine that can be administered in the event of an opioid drug overdose. This will help prevent serious breathing problems and severe sleepiness that can lead to death.

The nasal spray contains a single dose and cannot be reused.

Narcan works by temporarily blocking the effects of an opioid. "Naloxone goes through the bloodstream, straight to that part of the brain," says Dr. Holly Geyer, a Mayo Clinic addiction medicine specialist. "It knocks off the opioid from that receptor, binds to it, and prevents the opioid from having an effect."

Dr. Geyer recommends calling 911 immediately because Naloxone’s effects are only temporary.

Opioids are one of the most commonly prescribed medications to treat acute pain. Opioids are a class of drugs, including medications such as fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone. These medications work by blocking pain receptors in the central nervous system.

What makes opioids effective, is also what makes them dangerous due to the risks associated with addiction and overdoses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids are now the main cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. Deaths from prescription opioids have more than quadrupled since 1999.