The Department of Transportation plans traffic signal work on Monday in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Department of Transportation will be converting traffic signs in central Tucson.
On Monday, February 27, 2023, beginning at 7 a.m. crews are scheduled to convert the traffic signal heads at the intersection of Broadway and Aviation Parkway/Maclovio Barraza Parkway to include flashing yellow arrows.
The DOT says the traffic signals will not be in operation while they are being worked on.
In addition, lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection in all directions.
This work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Monday.
Law enforcement will be on-site to direct travel through the intersection until the work is complete.
Expect delays when driving in the area.
This schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.
