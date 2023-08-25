The Crossroads Restaurant fire now being treated as arson

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire departments now believe a fire in South Tucson was started on purpose.
Initially the fire was labeled as cause unknown but after further investigation it is now being treated as arson.
Video shows a suspect in the area of the Crossroads Restaurant loitering and igniting the fire.
The South Tucson Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect.
STPD says they believe the suspect is possibly a man and was last seen walking south on Fourth Avenue.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.
