The city of Tucson's long-term fix for potholes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson has a 10-year plan to fix the city's potholes.

Ronnie Reyna, a Tucson resident, drove over a pothole last year and is now working with the city to fix the damages.

“My car got damaged in December. I am waiting to file the claim after I get the cost of the rim, the wheel that came off, and the alignment, definitely there was an alignment issue. The people in the city have been good and understanding.” Reyna said.

The city has two new Street Max Series Spray Patchers, taking rocks and oil, filling in potholes and in nearly seconds they’re able to move on to the next. Is this helping the city of Tucson's pothole battle?

Jerry Robles, the Fleet Manager for the city of Tucson, told News 4, “Primarily this machine is used for our rapid response crews. A citizen calls in a pothole where they have concerns about car damage or the possibility of it being unsafe."

"We have 72 hours from the time a work order is created to get that done. This particular crew can accomplish that with this machine. They can go out, stop what they are doing, block off traffic, fill the pothole, and go on to the next. They can do 30-100 potholes a day within 8 hours.”

In May of last year, city voters passed Proposition 411, which will improve every neighborhood street over ten years.

“A lot of the older asphalt you see needs to be rejuvenated, so as part of this initiative fog sealing a lot of these roadways, there will be some reconstructions, just overall improvements throughout the city,” Erica Frazelle public information officer, city of Tucson Department of Transportation Mobility said.

If you do get any damage from driving over a pothole or you want to report one that could cause damage to others, the city asks you to email them with the details and location: TDOTconcerns@tucsonaz.gov