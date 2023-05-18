The City of Tucson begins major neighborhood roadwork project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is taking on a big project with plans to improve every neighborhood street in the city limits.
Thursday, Mayor Regina Romero and City Councilman Kevin Dahl will be speaking about this effort.
This is a part of a 10-year plan that was voter approved under Proposition 411 in May of last year.
Thursday is a kick-off event to celebrate the start of these road improvement projects and to highlight what’s to come.
They’re beginning with roadway resurfacing, putting in new asphalt in certain neighborhoods.
This is bringing us one step closer to the goal of this proposition to fix our neighborhood streets.
In a statement, Mayor Romero said in part:
"...The number one thing I've heard from the community over the years is we need to fix our roads. With this substantial investment, we will be improving every neighborhood street in Tucson. As well as making improvements to make it safer and easier for you to choose alternatives to driving, such as walking and biking."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE