The Choco Taco is gone for good

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. The spotter reported water running across Old Ajo
Hwy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The Choco Taco is gone for good

The Choco Taco has been discontinued.

 Klondike

Pour one out for Choco Taco.

The beloved Klondike product, packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike Brand representative told CNN Business in an email, adding "we know this may be very disappointing."

You could possibly still find Choco Tacos around as sellers run through their inventory, the representative said.

During the pandemic, it became common for companies to slim down their portfolios to help meet demand for their most popular items. But even less popular products have devoted fans who are upset by the decisions.

"Choco Taco has fallen," one Twitter user declared. "They always take the best things away from us," another mused. Others berated Klondike for the decision.

The Choco Taco was born in the early 1980s, according to a 2016 article in Eater. At first it was available mostly through ice cream trucks. Eventually, Unilever, which now owns Klondike, began to distribute the product more widely.

Ice cream in a waffle cone with toppings is not all that innovative. But ice cream in a taco shell — that was a game changer, according to inventor Alan Drazen.

"When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top," Drazen told Eater. "With the Choco Taco you're getting the ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite."

For many, the Choco Taco conjures long-ago memories of biting into a cold, sweet treat on a hot summer's day. Others may have more recent memories, especially because Taco Bell -— which used to sell the product years ago — brought it back to some stores for a limited time earlier this year.

Not all hope is lost, however. Some notable fans are already trying to figure out ways to resurrect the Choco Taco.

"I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian tweeted at Unilever, Klondike's parent company. Patrick Shriver responded that he'd "go in on this."

