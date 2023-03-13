The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has announced a new deputy director

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has announced Amanda Stone as deputy director.

Stone has worked in various capacities at the department over the last three decades.

“With decades of experience and her deep understanding of the department’s programs, there is no better pick for this Deputy Director position," said Director Karen Peters.

In this role, Stone will oversee the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Community Engagement and the Waste Programs and Water Quality Divisions.

She will also work closely with the executive leadership team to develop and implement strategic priorities for the agency.

"I am passionate about protecting public health and the environment and I feel privileged to continue working with our incredible team of environmental professionals throughout the department,” said Amanda Stone.

Stone has participated in many state and national policy development forums, such as the International Boundary and Water Commission Southeastern Arizona Citizens Forum, the Environmental Council of States Environmental Justice Working Group, the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Brownfields Taskforce and the EPA Institutional Controls Development Work Group.