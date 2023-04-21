The Arizona Board of Regents elects 2023-24 board officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Board of Regents elected 2023-24 board officers at its meeting at the University of Arizona.

Regent Fred DuVal will serve as chair of the board while Regent Cecilia Mata will serve as vice chair. Regent Robert Herbold was elected secretary of the board and Regent Lyndel Manson, who most recently served as chair, will now be treasurer of the board with Student Regent Katelyn Rees serving as assistant treasurer.

This is Regent DuVal’s second term on the board; he previously served from 2006-12. He currently serves as chair elect, chair of the Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee and as a member of the Research and Health Sciences Committee.

Regent DuVal also represents the Arizona Board of Regents on the WestEd Board and is the originator of Regents’ Research and Community Grants that leverage the universities’ expertise to address longstanding challenges facing the state and its communities.

Officers will take their positions July 1.