The active Tinaja wildfire reaches an estimated 215 acres

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Tinaja wildfire has grown to an estimated 215 acres.

The Coronado National Forest twitter says the fire started at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is still active as of this morning.

The wildfire is south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon with active flanks on the north and eastern sides.

The US Forest Service says to use caution as there will be increased fire traffic on the road.