The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade kicks off Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is here! It's a Tucson tradition, celebrated by generations of Arizonans.

"We talk to folks when they're watching the parade. They say they came when they were kids and now, they're taking their grandchildren out to watch the parade," said Herb Wagner with the Tucson Rodeo Parade.

It's filled with more than 86 wagons, around 2,500 participating people, 530 horses, 7 marching bands, plus tons of people lined up to watch the parade.

"We get estimates from the Tucson Police Department of about 150,000 people on the streets. We are known by the Arizona Tourism Company as the largest single-day event in the state of Arizona," said Wagner.

Besides the large crowds, the rodeo and parade bring in about 14 million dollars of revenue for the Tucson area. However, the profit isn't the only thing that makes the parade so special.

"Why is it special?" said Marshall Stewart with the Tucson Rodeo Parade. "First of all, it's an opportunity for the city of Tucson to show off our rich cultural heritage. We have people representing all types of cultural groups within the community."

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday and it's free for anyone to enjoy along the route. Ticketed seating and more information can be found here.