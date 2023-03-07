TFD hosting an open house for the next fire academy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Are you interested in finding out what it takes to become a Tucson firefighter? Well, today you can!
Tucson Fire is hosting an open house Tuesday to recruit their next fire academy.
There's no previous firefighting experience required, but there are a few other requirements.
You must be 18 years old, possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent, have a valid driver's license with 2 years of driving experience and you must be able to pass the physical ability test.
The recruitment academy offers $17.26 an hour for a 40 hour week. After the academy, firefighters are making around $48,000 a year with a pay plan to reach around $68,000 a year.
They say there are many opportunities for promotions to inspector, engineer, captain, chief officer, plus many other benefits.
Tucson Fire looking for strong candidates to join their team with a handful of different qualities. However, according to fire chief ryan, one of the most important qualities in a firefighter is dedication.
“Dedication and strong moral character. You must dedicate your service to the city of tucson, its residents and visitors and you must be dedicated to your brothers and sisters at the department,” said Chief Ryan.
For more information about their open house Tuesday and recruitment you can click here.