TFD controls two alarm fire at Salpointe High School

  • Updated
Salpointe fire

UPDATE: Tucson Fire reported that it has controlled the fire, stating they "fought defensively." An investigation is underway. 

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department is working a two alarm fire at Salpointe Catholic High School Sunday night.

According to the Pulse Point App, there are multiple units on scene. 

In a message sent to parents sent by the school, the fire has damaged the school's English wing, along with smoke and water damage on the south end of the "400 wing."

No injuries have been reported. 

Details are limited at this time, as this is a developing story.

