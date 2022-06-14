TFD controls fire at abandoned duplex on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — No injuries were reported in a fire that ignited at an abandoned duplex unit on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet shared by Tucson Fire Department at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a blaze burning a duplex at 1100 block of E. Kentucky St. near Park Avenue and Irvington Road.
The department said the crews were able to quickly control the fire, reporting no injuries in connection to the blaze.
While the fire is controlled, members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time due to rehab and overhaul being performed at the scene.
June 15, 2022
Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.
CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a duplex fire - the side where the fire originated is abandoned. No injuries. Firefighters made a quick stop to prevent extension into the inhabited unit. Fire cause investigators are on scene #TFD pic.twitter.com/s8b1VIz8Ak— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 14, 2022
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.