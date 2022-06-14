 Skip to main content
TFD controls fire at abandoned duplex on south side

TFD controls fire at abandoned duplex on south side
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — No injuries were reported in a fire that ignited at an abandoned duplex unit on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Fire Department at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a blaze burning a duplex at 1100 block of E. Kentucky St. near Park Avenue and Irvington Road.

The department said the crews were able to quickly control the fire, reporting no injuries in connection to the blaze.

While the fire is controlled, members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time due to rehab and overhaul being performed at the scene.

Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

