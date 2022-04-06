Texas to bus migrants can be sent to Washington DC

WESLACO, Texas (KTLM) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday new plans in an effort to stop the influx of migrants crossing into the state.
One of those plans includes using charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C.
Abbott says the state's response is due to the Biden administration's plan to end the Title 42 order on May 23.
"The first involves inspections. A zero tolerance policy for unsafe vehicles for smuggling of migrants across the border is being implemented immediately. Cartels use vehicles, many of them dangerous commercial trucks to smuggle immigrants, deadly fentanyl and other illegal cargo into Texas and onto our roadways. Effective immediately, the Texas department of public safety will conduct enhanced safety inspections of vehicles as they cross the international ports of entry into Texas. Now I know in advance, this is going to dramatically slow traffic from Mexico into Texas. It is a byproduct of cartels crossing the border from Mexico into Texas," Abbott said. "And to help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the by the Biden administration ... Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the by the Biden administration to Washington D.C. We are sending them to the united states capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."
"Securing the border would cause Texas nothing if the federal government was doing its job but because Joe Biden is not securing the border, the state of Texas is having to step up and spend Texas taxpayer money doing the federal government's job. Texans have a backbone and the will to secure a border. Two things that Joe Biden does not have."
Abbott's phased strategy also includes mass migration rehearsals" to be conducted by the Texas military department.
Those include placing a boat blockade on the Rio Grande River, razor wire along the river's edge and equipping state troopers and national guard members with riot gear.