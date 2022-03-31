Texas mom arrested after her 3-year-old child was fatally shot

DALLAS (KXAS) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy fatally shot Monday morning in Dallas have been arrested on outstanding warrants and now face additional charges.
Twenty-six-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, the mother of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington, was arrested Wednesday.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Washington told police Monday that she was involved in a road rage incident as she left a business with her three children.
She said the driver followed her and that she pulled into a neighborhood to try to lose the person.
She said she then pulled over next to a park and as she was getting her children out of the car the driver returned and shot at them, striking her son.
She said she then drove him to a nearby hospital.
Police said Washington signed a consent form at the hospital allowing police to search her vehicle for evidence. They said she stated there were no firearms in the vehicle, but while searching the vehicle for evidence of the road rage incident police found a handgun in the glove compartment.
According to the boy's autopsy referenced in the affidavit, there was unburned gunpowder residue on the boy's body, indicating the gunshot that killed him came from close proximity and ruling out his being shot by someone in a passing vehicle.
The charge of endangering a child was added, police said, because a weapon was accessible to her children who were unrestrained in the vehicle.
Police have not released any additional information about how the boy was shot.
Washington's husband, Jalexus Washington Sr., was also arrested on March 30 for outstanding traffic warrants and for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Police said he waived his rights and gave a statement, saying he was at work when his son was shot.