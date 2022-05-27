Texas Governor will not attend NRA event in person

The republican Governor of Texas will no longer be attending Friday's NRA event in Houston.
Governor Gregg Abbott, who was scheduled to speak at the event, will now address the convention in prerecorded remarks.
Abbott will instead make a return trip to Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school.
The last-minute change comes as politicians have come under pressure to skip the event in the wake of the shooting.
Among the confirmed lists of speakers are former president Donald Trump and senator Ted Cruz.
Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw and senator John Cornyn reportedly can no longer attend for reasons not related to Uvalde.
The NRA issued a statement today offering sympathy to the families and victims Uvalde.