Texas 2-year-old stuck with 31 cheeseburgers after ordering on mom's phone

KINGSVILLE, Texas (KRIS) — Most of us have ordered food through delivery apps on our phone at one point or another, but a Texas toddler took it to a whole new level.
Kelsey Golden notification on her phone Monday that left her a little confused.
The message from the delivery company DoorDash said her order was going to take a little longer than usual because of the size of the order.
She later discovered the reason was because her youngest son, Barrett, placed an order through McDonalds for a total of 31 cheeseburgers.
The shocked mother of three said she was working on her computer and didn't realize her 2-year-old son had a hold of her unlocked phone.
"He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that," she said. "I thought I'd locked the phone, but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."
The total amount of the order came out to a little over $91, which included a $16 tip from Barrett.
After a post on social media, some nearby residents picked up some of the cheeseburgers while others tried to give advice on how to store the food or give it away.