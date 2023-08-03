TEP's plan regarding downed power poles after Tucson's massive storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - This monsoon we're seeing power pole after power pole being knocked over by strong winds, taking out power for thousands of people every storm.
News 4 Tucson sat down with Tucson Electric Power and asked a question that's been on everybody's mind: Why not take preventative measures instead of just waiting for the poles to come crashing down?
"I think it's important to remember that we do have proactive measures in place to inspect our distribution poles and other equipment. We get our eyes on that about every three years. We also perform tests," said Joseph Barrios with TEP.
However, the tests couldn't prepare TEP for the massive storm Friday that left 56,000 customers without power.
"I've never been in a tornado or anything but it felt like it was that extreme," said Melody Vastin-Rojas.
Melody Vastin-Rojas and her husband Jose Avila were left without power for 5 days after Friday's monsoon.
"There were 4 poles. It was these 2, this one the wires were hanging down on my mom's house and then this one was hanging down on the lady's trailer on the red van," said Vastin-Rojas.
They said they spent days battling the heat, waiting for the power to be restored.
"We had to sleep in the car because the house got really suffocating. We had to sleep in the car because the house got really suffocating," said Vastin-Rojas.
We Joseph Barrios with TEP, why not proactively replace the wooden poles? Why are we just waiting for them to fall?
"We do have wooden poles that have been in place literally for decades. They have no signs of degradation and they continue to serve customers long after they've been installed," said Barrios.
However, that doesn't comfort Vastin-Rojas and Avila who still have wooden poles near their home.
"I feel like eventually it's going to happen again. It will. Because if it went down. Those other ones went down. These ones will eventually go down," said Vastin-Rojas.
"I wish they would've brought trucks out that day. Or the day after instead of waiting 2 or 3 days to bring trucks out which was kind of disappointing but we're back at home. I'm just thankful my family's ok," said Avila.
With more monsoon storms on the horizon make sure you're staying with our 4 Warn Weather team for all the latest updates on storms and outages.
